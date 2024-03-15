Rogue Pastor JAMES NG’ANG’A struggles to prove that he owns the land on which his Neno Evangelism Church sits as MPs give him 14 days





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Neno Evangelism Church Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a had it rough yesterday explaining how he acquired the contentious piece of land in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) that has been in the purview of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Appearing before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Lands, Ng'ang'a detailed that he paid over Ksh42 million to acquire the land put up for sale by the government in 2004.

Neno Evangelism Centre is located at the intersection of Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway.

EACC recently filed a case to reclaim the land, believing it originally belonged to the Kenya Railways Corporation.

During the committee proceedings, pastor Ng'ang'a claimed he had the supporting documents to prove the transactions but failed to provide evidence to the MPs.

In a rejoinder, the Committee directed the pastor to provide all the documents proving ownership of the disputed land within 14 days.

While defending his argument, the pastor claimed that he purchased the land from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) after acquiring a loan from a local bank.

The pastor noted that Kenya Railways drafted a letter seeking to reclaim the land in 2020. He responded by informing the panel that he had legally purchased the land from CBK.

He also accused nameless individuals inside the Kenya Kwanza government of interfering with his ministry, citing malice in the investigations by EACC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST