Rogue Pastor JAMES NG’ANG’A struggles to prove that he owns the land on which his Neno Evangelism Church sits as MPs give him 14 days

Appearing before the National Assembly's Departmental
Committee on Lands, Ng'ang'a detailed that he paid over Ksh42 million to
acquire the land put up for sale by the government in 2004.
Neno Evangelism Centre is located at the intersection of
Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway.
EACC recently filed a case to reclaim the land, believing it
originally belonged to the Kenya Railways Corporation.
During the committee proceedings, pastor Ng'ang'a claimed he
had the supporting documents to prove the transactions but failed to provide
evidence to the MPs.
In a rejoinder, the Committee directed the pastor to provide
all the documents proving ownership of the disputed land within 14 days.
While defending his argument, the pastor claimed that he
purchased the land from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) after acquiring a loan
from a local bank.
The pastor noted that Kenya Railways drafted a letter
seeking to reclaim the land in 2020. He responded by informing the panel that
he had legally purchased the land from CBK.
He also accused nameless individuals inside the Kenya Kwanza
government of interfering with his ministry, citing malice in the
investigations by EACC.
