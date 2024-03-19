KATE MIDDLETON filmed out shopping with Prince WILLIAM (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Kate Middleton has been filmed smiling and looking happy while out shopping with Prince William following weeks of speculations about her whereabouts.
The couple were seen strolling through a car park on
Saturday, March 16, while leaving the Windsor Farm Shop, close to their home.
None of their three children, 10-year-old Prince George,
Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis were with them.
Watch the video below.
#KateMiddleton seemed to be in good spirits while out and about with #PrinceWilliam Saturday. https://t.co/kLUsfvt3b2 (🎥: TMZ/The Sun) pic.twitter.com/EqbtVojBcw— TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2024
