See how KALONZO cornered RAILA yesterday as it emerges that BABA snubbed Azimio leaders on his AU bid and 'handshake' with RUTO





Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga had a very hard time convincing other Azimio leaders that he meant well when he snubbed them on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship bid as well as his 'handshake' with President William Ruto.

Raila was hard-pressed to explain the circumstances under which he declared his intention to contest for the position of the African Union Commission without informing his peers in the opposition.

During a tense meeting, the first one after Raila declared his candidature, the Azimio party leader was also forced to explain how he and Ruto reached a “sort of a handshake” to a point earning the government’s support for the bid.

However, Raila used the opportunity to quell murmurs that have rocked Azimio.

According to Raila, it was not Ruto who prodded him to vie, but former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo and their meeting with Ruto and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni was just a coincidence.

Raila went on to inform the meeting that the Kenya Kwanza administration only knew about his candidature from Addis Ababa and then prompted Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who is also the Foreign Affairs CS to use that knowledge to the government’s advantage.

At the same time, the ODM leader told the Azimio leaders that their meeting in Mombasa with Ruto and Obasanjo had nothing to do with his intentions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST