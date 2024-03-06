See how KALONZO cornered RAILA yesterday as it emerges that BABA snubbed Azimio leaders on his AU bid and 'handshake' with RUTO

Raila
was hard-pressed to explain the circumstances under which he declared his
intention to contest for the position of the African Union Commission without informing
his peers in the opposition.
During
a tense meeting, the first one after Raila declared his candidature, the Azimio
party leader was also forced to explain how he and Ruto reached a
“sort of a handshake” to a point earning the government’s support for the bid.
However,
Raila used the opportunity to quell murmurs that have rocked Azimio.
According
to Raila, it was not Ruto who prodded him to vie, but former Nigeria
President Olusegun Obasanjo and their meeting with Ruto and Uganda
President Yoweri Museveni was just a coincidence.
Raila
went on to inform the meeting that the Kenya Kwanza administration only knew about
his candidature from Addis Ababa and then prompted Prime Cabinet Secretary
Musalia Mudavadi who is also the Foreign Affairs CS to use that knowledge to
the government’s advantage.
At
the same time, the ODM leader told the Azimio leaders that their meeting in
Mombasa with Ruto and Obasanjo had nothing to do with his intentions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments