PS inadvertently reveals secret bank account RUTO used to receive a whopping Sh3 billion for Africa Climate Summit – Look! Hapa kuna maneno

Speaking during a session held
by the National Assembly, Forestry and Mining Committee, MPs sought to
determine the total amount of funds allocated by the government for the Summit
and establish if the funds were utilised efficiently.
While making his submissions, PS
Ng'eno revealed that the government approved a total budget of USD 28
million, translating to Ksh3.9 billion for the event.
To properly manage the funds,
they formed a partnership with Pricewaterhouse Coopers Limited (PwC).
Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe
requested PS Ng'eno to provide the Committee with a closing balance certificate
to ascertain the transparency in the use of the funds.
"From your submission, we
received money from various sources, donor funds, and Bilateral funds among
others amounting to millions of dollars. I can see that other monies were not
directly remitted to your account. How then can this Committee confirm the
closing balance without a certificate?" Emathe questioned.
On his part, the PS noted that
he received a letter from Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u allowing
them to open an account to receive the funds.
He added that matters about the
Summit were done under the discretion of President William Ruto.
"Kenya was allowed to host
the Summit through the African Union (AU) hold the rights to host the Summit
and this is because of the pivotal role played by the president on matters of environment and climate change," he stated.
"Therefore, we were only
beneficiaries in other African Countries. Hon. Chair I can confirm that the AU
only supported the secretariat."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments