PS inadvertently reveals secret bank account RUTO used to receive a whopping Sh3 billion for Africa Climate Summit – Look! Hapa kuna maneno





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng'eno unearthed details of a separate bank account used by President William Ruto to receive Ksh3.9 billion in funds for the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) held in September 2023.

Speaking during a session held by the National Assembly, Forestry and Mining Committee, MPs sought to determine the total amount of funds allocated by the government for the Summit and establish if the funds were utilised efficiently.

While making his submissions, PS Ng'eno revealed that the government approved a total budget of USD 28 million, translating to Ksh3.9 billion for the event.

To properly manage the funds, they formed a partnership with Pricewaterhouse Coopers Limited (PwC).

Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe requested PS Ng'eno to provide the Committee with a closing balance certificate to ascertain the transparency in the use of the funds.

"From your submission, we received money from various sources, donor funds, and Bilateral funds among others amounting to millions of dollars. I can see that other monies were not directly remitted to your account. How then can this Committee confirm the closing balance without a certificate?" Emathe questioned.

On his part, the PS noted that he received a letter from Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u allowing them to open an account to receive the funds.

He added that matters about the Summit were done under the discretion of President William Ruto.

"Kenya was allowed to host the Summit through the African Union (AU) hold the rights to host the Summit and this is because of the pivotal role played by the president on matters of environment and climate change," he stated.

"Therefore, we were only beneficiaries in other African Countries. Hon. Chair I can confirm that the AU only supported the secretariat."

The Kenyan DAILY POST