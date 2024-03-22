MARTHA KARUA’s unsolicited advice to KALONZO MUSYOKA as the battle to succeed RAILA ODINGA intensifies.





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has told off former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who has been claiming he is the best-placed person to succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should he join the African Union as a chairperson next year.

In a statement on Friday, Karua said the voters will decide who is the best-placed person on the ballot and urged Kalonzo to instead start marketing himself.

"My unsolicited advice to my brother Kalonzo Musyoka is to focus on marketing himself and leave the decision of who is best to the voters," Karua said.

Karua’s remarks were in response to a report by one of the local dailies, where Kalonzo is quoted to have said that he is the best man to take charge of the Azimio coalition, should Raila Odinga become the next African Union Commission chairman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.