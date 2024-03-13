PAUL POGBA was 'tricked' into taking a banned substance which saw him hit with a four-year ban for doping - Former France team-mate, RIO MAVUBA, claims



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – A former France team-mate has sensationally claimed that Paul Pogba was 'tricked' into taking the banned substance which saw him slapped with a four-year ban for doping.

The former Manchester United midfielder was sanctioned last month, having failed a drugs test in August by testing positive for testosterone.

Rio Mavuba, who played with Pogba on the French national team, has now spoken out in support of his friend, saying he has no doubt about Pogba’s sincerity and suspects that he may have been tricked.

He told TeleFoot: “[I am] in no doubt about Paul’s sincerity and I think he may have been somewhat tricked too.”

Mavuba was in France's 2014 World Cup squad alongside Pogba and accumulated 13 caps for Les Bleus.

Pogba maintained his innocence after his punishment was confirmed, writing: ''As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.'

He will appeal the decision with the sport's highest legal authority, the Court of Arbitration for Sport.