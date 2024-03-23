Please don’t complain over farm produce tax because other regions are not complaining – MWANGI KIUNJURI tells Mt Kenya residents





Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Laikipia East Member of Parliament, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has urged Mt Kenya leaders and residents not to complain about the Finance Act 2023 that proposed tax on farm produce, including avocados.

Speaking during the launch of boda boda riders training in Nanyuki, a program that is sponsored by Laikipia East NG-CDF on Friday, Kiunjuri said that although the Finance Act, 2023 imposes more taxes other regions are not making as much noise.

“Is Mt. Kenya the only region paying taxes? Other regions are uniting and lobbying for development from the government.

"They meet, they unite, and you will rarely hear any of them complain about tax. They know what they are doing.

The legislator further said generalising Mt Kenya as rebels of the government will not help, as the region is heavily benefitting from the current administration.

“If you have a problem with the administration, say it is you but do not give the impression it is Mt Kenya region,” he said.

