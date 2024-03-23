Please don’t complain over farm produce tax because other regions are not complaining – MWANGI KIUNJURI tells Mt Kenya residents

Speaking during the launch
of boda boda riders training in Nanyuki, a program that is sponsored by
Laikipia East NG-CDF on Friday, Kiunjuri said that although the Finance
Act, 2023 imposes more taxes other regions are not making as much noise.
“Is Mt. Kenya the only region paying taxes? Other regions are uniting and lobbying for development from the government.
"They meet, they unite, and you will rarely hear any of them
complain about tax. They know what they are doing.
The legislator further said
generalising Mt Kenya as rebels of the government will not help, as the region
is heavily benefitting from the current administration.
“If you have a problem with the
administration, say it is you but do not give the impression it is Mt Kenya
region,” he said.
