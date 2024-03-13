Trouble for EUNICE NGIMA GACHUGI for forging academic certificates to secure a job as Supply Chain Management Officer at a key state agency as EACC officers arrest her.

Appearing before
Chief Magistrate Hon. Thomas Nzyoki, the accused denied that she forged a
Certificate for Diploma in Business Information and Technology purporting it to
be a genuine document issued by Kenya Methodist University.
The five offences
include: 1)Forgery of the Diploma Certificate. 2) Uttering a false document, being the fake Diploma
Certificate she presented to REREC. 3)
Giving false information to a person employed in the public service. 4) Deceiving Principal and 5) Fraudulent acquisition of
public property, being the cumulative salary amounting to Kes. 293,457.07 that
she earned for 3 months before resigning when EACC commenced investigations.
The accused was
released on a cash bail of Kes. 200,000 or an alternative of bond of Kes.
500,000 with one surety of a similar amount.
The matter will be
mentioned on Monday 25th March 2024 for pre-trail directions. Besides
prosecution, the total salaries earned will be ercov3rd and returned to the
Government.
