Painful Loss: FRANCIS MUCHINA alias KEVO dies after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Roysambu - He vomited blood (PHOTO).



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - A 32-year-old man by the name of Francis Muchina alias Kevo reportedly died after consuming illicit liquor in Roysambu.

According to reports, the poisonous liquor that the deceased consumed is dubbed ‘Rest in Peace’.

He vomited blood and died on the spot at a dingy joint in Roysambu that sells illicit liquor.

Kevo comes from a humble background and for this reason, his family cannot pursue justice.

His death comes at a time when the government has heightened the war on illicit liquor.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.