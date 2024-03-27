My 19-year-old daughter just made me a granny at the age of 36 - 'Traumatized' LADY laments



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – A South African woman, Gwegwe Ogoso, said she is traumatized after becoming a grandmother at the age of 36.

Ogoso, who disclosed this in a post on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, said her teenage daughter gave birth to a baby boy, adding that she hid the pregnancy until her water broke.

She admitted that she is angry with her daughter for getting pregnant at such a young age because she wanted her to achieve more in life.

“My 19 year old daughter made me a granny at the age of 36. I 'm still shook and traumatized. She hid the pregnancy for 9 months up until her water broke. After God fear ama 2000,” she revealed in a post on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Reacting to the criticisms over her post, the makeup artist said she is not ashamed that she herself had her daughter at the age of 18.

"Lol some comments amuse me. I'm not ashamed or embarrassed that I had my daughter at the age 18 , yes it was not planned but she has been the biggest blessing to me. I'm a mad that she got pregnant, yes any parent would be. Because I still wanted her to achieve more