PHOTOs of DIDDY arguing with federal agents before his associate was arrested on drug charges surfaces



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Photos of Diddy arguing with federal agents before his associate was arrested on drug charges following the interception of their plane, has been shared online.

The music executive was seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants as law enforcement surrounds him and the rest of his entourage. He got his back to the camera and doesn't appear to have been detained.

25-year-old Brendan Paul is also in the mix. He was later arrested and booked on drug charges following a search. Cops said they found cocaine and weed in Paul's travel bag. He was booked and later released.

Paul was name-dropped in music producer Rodney Jones' explosive lawsuit against Diddy which alleges the young man worked as a "mule" for his former boss, dealing in drugs and firearms. The suit includes photos of Paul hanging out with Diddy.

Diddy has denied all of Rodney's claims.