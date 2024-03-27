Don’t marry a man who cannot call out and rebuke his parents - SOLOMON BUCHI advises women

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has advised women not to marry men who won’t protect them from his family.
"Don’t marry a man who cannot call out and rebuke
his parents.
The protective nature of men isn’t just in bigger toned
muscles but in their ability to be firm, stubborn and bold even to their
family.
It’s easy to find a man who can protect you from
outsiders; please find a man who won’t be scared to protect you from his family
if need be.
Men ought to be men," he wrote in a post on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
