"Muslims need to learn manner of approach" Muslim woman says as she narrates how she had to intervene when a non-Muslim was harassed for her appearance



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – A Muslim woman, Khadija, has said that her fellow Muslims need to learn the manner of approach.

In a post shared on X, Khadija made the appeal while narrating how she had to intervene when a non-Muslim was harassed for her appearance.

She said that on Monday, March 4, she was walking in front of the Ilorin Central mosque when other Muslims at the mosque began to hurl insults of a non-Muslim dressed in a short denim skirt who was walking past the mosque.

Khadija said it took her intervention for the Muslims not to assault the non-Muslim lady who was almost in tears.

