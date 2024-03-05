"Muslims need to learn manner of approach" Muslim woman says as she narrates how she had to intervene when a non-Muslim was harassed for her appearance

Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – A Muslim woman, Khadija, has said that her fellow Muslims need to learn the manner of approach.
In a post shared on X, Khadija made the appeal while
narrating how she had to intervene when a non-Muslim was harassed for her
appearance.
She said that on Monday, March 4, she was walking in front
of the Ilorin Central mosque when other Muslims at the mosque began to hurl
insults of a non-Muslim dressed in a short denim skirt who was walking past the
mosque.
Khadija said it took her intervention for the Muslims not to
assault the non-Muslim lady who was almost in tears.
Read her account of what happened below
