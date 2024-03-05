ANTHONY JOSHUA reveals fight with TYSON FURY is 'in the pipeline,' says the British heavyweight showdown will happen 'soon'



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Anthony Joshua has revealed that a fight with Tyson Fury is in the works and will take place 'sooner rather than later'.

Many fans have been gearing up to see the proposed bout, dubbed as the biggest fight in British boxing history.

However, other fights for both opponents have stepped in the way, while Joshua has suffered a number of setbacks including a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr and back-to-back defeats to Fury's next opponent Oleksandr Usyk.

Appearing as a guest on Good Morning Britain, Joshua was asked whether a fight between the pair was on the cards.

In response, he told co-host Susanna Reid: 'It is the golden question, I'd say sooner rather than later.

'It's in the pipeline, it's been bubbling for a long time and it has to happen.

'We are with you guys. We're talking about it, it's definitely going to happen sooner rather than later - mark my words.'

When asked for more information on what he means by the fight being in the pipeline, he added: 'Not in depth like that (finding a location and date for the fight) but there's a map.

'For example, someone would say 'these are the checkpoints' and if I can complete these checkpoints then Fury's part of my journey and I'm part of his I'm sure as well - it would be silly not to.'

Joshua's next checkpoint is a fight against former UFC star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday.