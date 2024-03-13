MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s side chick, SHIKU, whom he has impregnated unmasked - He is cheating on his second wife after his first wife left (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Controversial Mugithi singer Muigai Wa Njoroge is reportedly cheating on his second wife, Queen Stacey, with a lady identified as Shiku.
According to rumour
mills, Muigai and Shiku have been spotted together several times, booking hotel
rooms along Thika Road.
She warms his bed
whenever his second wife, who mostly resides in the UK, is out of the country.
Their affair has been
going on for quite some time and it is alleged that they have a baby together.
It is worth noting
that Shiku came to Muigai’s defense after he recently released a song taunting
his first, wife Njeri, and exposing her as a drunkard and a serial cheater.
Shiku took to her
Facebook account and said that Muigai also deserves to be heard.
“Men too need a soft
ground to express themselves,” she wrote and defended Muigai.
We are reliably
informed that Muigai is a notorious womanizer and Shiku is one of his many side
chicks.
See her photos below.
