MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s side chick, SHIKU, whom he has impregnated unmasked - He is cheating on his second wife after his first wife left (PHOTOs).



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Controversial Mugithi singer Muigai Wa Njoroge is reportedly cheating on his second wife, Queen Stacey, with a lady identified as Shiku.

According to rumour mills, Muigai and Shiku have been spotted together several times, booking hotel rooms along Thika Road.

She warms his bed whenever his second wife, who mostly resides in the UK, is out of the country.

Their affair has been going on for quite some time and it is alleged that they have a baby together.

It is worth noting that Shiku came to Muigai’s defense after he recently released a song taunting his first, wife Njeri, and exposing her as a drunkard and a serial cheater.

Shiku took to her Facebook account and said that Muigai also deserves to be heard.

“Men too need a soft ground to express themselves,” she wrote and defended Muigai.

We are reliably informed that Muigai is a notorious womanizer and Shiku is one of his many side chicks.

