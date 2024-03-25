GACHAGUA apologises to MAMA NGINA KENYATTA for abusing her during campaigns and asks for forgiveness - LOOK!



Monday, March 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has apologised to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta for insulting her during campaigns.

During the 2022 political contest, Gachagua's camp, under the leadership of President William Ruto, hardly had good words for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, his family, and his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

The DP particularly punched the former first lady with bare-knuckle political salvos, accusing her of letting down freedom fighters like Mau Mau.

However, in an interview with Kameme FM on Monday morning, Gachagua apologised to Mama Ngina for the slurs he hurled against her, acknowledging that it was disrespectful and out of order for a leader of his caliber.

"It's unfortunate that the 2022 political campaigns became dirty.

"We got to a point of lacking respect and hurling insults at mama Ngina.

""It was totally unnecessary to involve Mama Ngina in the 2022 election campaigns and politics in general.

"She did not deserve what we put her through.

"It was unacceptable, owing to the fact that she is our mother.

"I ask for forgiveness on behalf of our team and for any inconveniences caused," Gachagua said

The Kenyan DAILY POST