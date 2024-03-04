Mr. IBU’s wife cries uncontrollably as his corpse is wheeled out of the morgue (VIDEO)



Monday, March 04, 2024 – The corpse of comic actor, John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu has been evacuated from the mortuary to his hometown ahead of his burial ceremony.

His family and loved ones were present during the evacuation process today, March 4. His wife was also spotted weeping uncontrollably as her late husband's corpse was wheeled out.

Watch the video below