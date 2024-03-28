MOSES KURIA apologizes to RAILA ODINGA for saying uncircumcised Kenyans cannot be allowed to lead the country





Monday, March 28, 2024 - Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has apologised to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for saying that uncircumcised Kenyans cannot be allowed to lead the country.

Kuria, while campaigning in 2022, warned the GEMA community against voting for Raila Odinga, who was then the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, saying he was uncircumcised.

However, in what can be termed as a start of a reconciliation journey between the former Premier and Kuria, the latter on Wednesday apologised to the former for making such uncouth remarks.

"The way you (Gachagua) showed me yesterday, I also called former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and told him that the issue around circumcision that I used to mention was not about him, but my own children.

"I was addressing it to my children. But if I offended him, I asked him for forgiveness," Kuria said during a burial in Laikipia County.

