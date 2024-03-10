MIKE TYSON to fight YouTube star JAKE PAUL in stunning boxing match to be streamed live



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Boxing legend, Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to face YouTube star, Jake Paul.

Tyson is going to square off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in an event that will air live on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Thursday morning, March 7.

The fight will be an exhibition.

Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the fight, hasn’t had an official boxing match since June 11, 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride.

He did face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout on Nov. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles on a card that featured Paul viciously knocking out former Knicks guard Nate Robinson in the second round.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson said of Paul in a statement.





“It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul, 27, has had a handful of fights against former MMA stars like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren.

When he first faced a professional boxer Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury, Paul suffered his first loss.

Watch the promo video