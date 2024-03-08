8-year-old boy caught with gun in backpack at NYC school one day after pointing weapon at fellow student



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – An 8-year-old boy was caught with a gun inside his backpack on Thursday March 7, at a school in Brooklyn.

This happened one a day after he threatened another student with the same firearm, cops and law enforcement sources said.

The student at P.S. 158 — The Warwick Community School in East New York — had an unloaded Taurus .380 firearm in his book bag when he was searched at around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The boy had previously “menaced” another student with the weapon on Wednesday, March 6, inside the school on Ashford Street near Belmont Avenue, sources said.

That boy who had been threatened informed his mother, who then walked into the school on Thursday to report what had happened. School officials then conducted the backpack search, according to the sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone would face charges in connection to the weapon.



Letters were being sent to students’ families informing them of the incident, according to the sources.

“Guns have absolutely no place in the hands of our young people, and this incident is a deeply concerning example of the consequences of the proliferation of guns in our society and in our city,” city Department of Education spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said in a statement.





“It’s extremely worrying when a child this young has access to such a dangerous weapon, and we are grateful for the partnership of our school communities in keeping our young people safe each day.

“All safety procedures were followed in response to this incident, and all students and staff are safe. We’re working closely with NYPD and ACS follow-up actions, and to ensure this young person receives the supports they need."