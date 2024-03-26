MEMPHIS DEPAY allegedly paid €1 million in bail to get Barcelona legend DANI ALVES out of prison after conviction



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Atlético Madrid and Dutch football star, Memphis Depay allegedly paid €1 million in bail to get Barcelona legend Dani Alves out of prison after his conviction.

Alves, the former Barcelona and Brazil star, was recently sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for 'forcing himself into' a woman at a nightclub in Catalonia back in 2022.

He has been in custody since January 2023, but on Monday, March 25, he was released after posting bail.

Given Alves' financial situation and setbacks, it was unclear how he would pay his bond, leading to speculation about who assisted him.

According to journalist Mabhut Al-Narri, it was actually Depay, a forward at Atletico Madrid and former teammate of Alves at Barcelona, who stepped in to help, per Daily Sports.

He wrote in a tweet “Exclusive: Memphis Depay is the one who paid one million euros in bail for Dani Alves and was released from prison today. It is not rumored that Neymar was the one who paid, but rather that he and his father evaded paying.”