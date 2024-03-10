Media mogul, RUPERT MURDOCH, 92, engaged for 6th time

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Rupert Murdoch is engaged for the sixth time.
The 92-year-old conservative media mogul is engaged to Elena
Zhukova.
This comes just months after the Fox boss effectively
handed over the reins of his conservative media empire to his son, Lachlan
Murdoch.
A spokesperson confirmed the engagement
The wedding is set for June at his California estate and
vineyard, called Moraga.
Zhukova is reportedly a 66-year-old retired scientist.
Reports also say her daughter was married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
In August 2023, news broke that Murdoch's engagement to his
last fiancée, Ann Lesley Smith, was called off.
