‘MATHE WA NGARA’ drug den back in ‘business’ with police protection even as GACHAGUA and KINDIKI continue crackdown on illicit liquors

Monday, March 18, 2024 - The notorious drug den along Kipande Road, Nairobi, has been reopened barely six months after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) closed it.

The drug den popularly run by ‘Mathe wa Ngara’ was closed after bhang worth millions of shillings was impounded at the place and over Sh 15 million cash was discovered.

The owner was taken to court but as usual, the Judiciary released her on a Sh 1 million cash bail.

According to one of the local TV stations, the drug den has been reopened and it is being protected by police officers from the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Central Police OCPD is said to be aware of the drug den but because of the money he receives from the woman, he had even ordered police to protect her as she sold hard drugs to Nairobi youths.

The revelations come even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS, Kithure Kindiki continue with the ongoing countrywide crackdown of illegal drugs and liquor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST