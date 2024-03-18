Here is NTV Journalist RITA TININA’s last moments before she died as her sister pours her heart out – Look! May she rest in peace

According to the report filed at
Kileleshwa Police Station on Sunday shortly after she was found unconscious in
her house, Rita Tinina suffered from epilepsy.
The report, which quoted the
deceased's sister, indicated that until her death, Tinina experienced a severe
five-day-old fever.
The report further showed that
the first report was made by Helen Silau Njaga, Tinina's sister at around 10:45
am after her body was found unconscious.
She indicated that the
journalist, aged 46 years, was found unconscious on her bed inside her bedroom
at her Kileleshwa home.
Silau rushed to her home and when she arrived, she found Tinina unresponsive and called for medical assistance.
The paramedics confirmed that the body was already lifeless upon
arrival.
She was living with her
eight-year-old daughter at the time of her passing.
Police transferred the body of
the deceased to Umash Funeral Home as investigations into the incident kicked
off.
"On behalf of Yiapan's
family, this has come as a shock to us. We are really trying to digest and at
the moment we just request for the privacy to be accorded to the family. More
information will come in the letter," Silau told the press.
The news of the journalist’s
death sent the entire media industry countrywide into mourning with a
majority of scribes hailing her as a trailblazing figure.
State House Spokesperson Hussein
Mohamed recalled an instance in which Tinina helped file a report when his
equipment failed during a high-stakes coverage.
