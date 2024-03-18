Here is NTV Journalist RITA TININA’s last moments before she died as her sister pours her heart out – Look! May she rest in peace





Monday, March 18, 2024 - New details have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of NTV journalist Rita Tinina.

According to the report filed at Kileleshwa Police Station on Sunday shortly after she was found unconscious in her house, Rita Tinina suffered from epilepsy.

The report, which quoted the deceased's sister, indicated that until her death, Tinina experienced a severe five-day-old fever.

The report further showed that the first report was made by Helen Silau Njaga, Tinina's sister at around 10:45 am after her body was found unconscious.

She indicated that the journalist, aged 46 years, was found unconscious on her bed inside her bedroom at her Kileleshwa home.

Silau rushed to her home and when she arrived, she found Tinina unresponsive and called for medical assistance.

The paramedics confirmed that the body was already lifeless upon arrival.

She was living with her eight-year-old daughter at the time of her passing.

Police transferred the body of the deceased to Umash Funeral Home as investigations into the incident kicked off.

"On behalf of Yiapan's family, this has come as a shock to us. We are really trying to digest and at the moment we just request for the privacy to be accorded to the family. More information will come in the letter," Silau told the press.

The news of the journalist’s death sent the entire media industry countrywide into mourning with a majority of scribes hailing her as a trailblazing figure.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed recalled an instance in which Tinina helped file a report when his equipment failed during a high-stakes coverage.

