"Marry a woman who loves you more than you love her if not when things are rough she will leave you" - Lawyer shares advice he received from an elderly man



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – A lawyer by the name Kunle Cole has revealed the best piece of relationship advice he received from a well accomplished 83-year-old man.

“A well accomplished man who is about 83 years old gave me an advice over the weekend in my town in rivers state. He said my son marry a woman who loves you more than you love her if not when things are rough she is going to leave you ,or when you old you would become irritating to her … Trust me no relationship advice has hit me like that in my life,” he wrote on Tuesday.