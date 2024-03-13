Man sets himself ablaze over wife's alleged affair with landlord



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – A Zimbabwean man has reportedly set himself ablaze over his wife's alleged extramarital affair with their landlord.

Local news platforms reported that the man doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire. Member of Parliament for Silobela, Jonah Nyevera, who confirmed the incident said the deceased, Onias Mangena, harboured suspicions about his wife’s alleged affair with their landlord, Wilberforce Mukumba, for some time.

On the day of the incident, Mangena had a dispute with his wife, subsequently locking her and their children inside their rented home before purchasing petrol from a nearby fuel station.

He said;

“On the day, he had an altercation with his wife and he locked her together with their minor kids in a house. He then went to a nearby garage to buy petrol which he intended to use to douse them in the house.”

Fortunately, neighbours heard the cries of Mangena’s wife and children and intervened, rescuing them before alerting the authorities. Even when the police contacted Mangena, he falsely claimed to be at home.

Nyevera added;

"Since he had already purchased the petrol, he went into the house where he set himself ablaze. He was reduced to ashes.”