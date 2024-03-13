"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is" STEPHEN COLBERT trolls Prince WILLIAM amid alleged affair with KATE MIDDLETON's friend (VIDEO)



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – TV host, Stephen Colbert trolled Prince William’s alleged affair with wife Kate Middleton's former friend, Rose Hanbury, amid the continued speculation surrounding Kate’s health and her whereabouts.

Kate has not been seen for months now and this has fueled speculation that all is not well in the royal family.

To stop the speculations, the royal family released a photo of Kate Middleton and her children on Mother's Day and tried to pass it off as a recent photo.

However, it later emerged that it was a fake photo that had been created with photoshop and a tweet from the X account of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton apologised for this.

This photoshop fail only intensified questions about Kate's whereabouts and many speculated that her absence may have to do with her husband Prince Williams' alleged affair with her former best friend, Rose Hanbury.

Multiple tweets were posted by people theorizing that Middleton has been kept out of the public eye, because “William keeps getting on with Rose Hanbury” and is getting a divorce.





Kate and Rose used to be close friends but they they grew apart following the infidelity rumours.









The infidelity rumours started in 2019, with TheSun reporting that Kate Middleton has asked Prince William to “phase” Rose out because she sees her as a rival.

Now, with Kate missing, the topic of Prince Williams' alleged affair is coming up again.

Stephen Colbert weighed in on the royal family drama on Tuesday’s episode of his show, “The Late Show.”

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair,” Colbert gasped and sarcastically added, “Oh no, my heart goes out to poor Kate.”

“So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!” he said, referring to Hanbury’s formal royal title.

“Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019,” he said, mocking Rose Hanbury's title.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating” he continued.

Colbert, 59, then started speaking with a British accent and joked that Prince William said, “Ha ha, imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.”

“It reminds me of a jape –– knock, knock, who’s there? Oh it’s my illegitimate son. I’ve knocked up my mistress,” he said.

The comedian explained that Hanbury is “an old friend of the royals” and married to “a close friend of William’s, David Rocksavage.”

“Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the ‘Flintstones.’ Rocksavage? Oh I’m sorry, I’m being told it’s actually pronounced Chumley,” Colbert concluded while the audience laughed and clapped.

Colbert brought up the topic after citing a story titled, “Rumors Surrounding Prince William’s Relationship With Rose Hanbury Are at an All-Time High Amid Kate Middleton’s Recovery.”

Watch Colbert address the alleged infidelity in the video below.