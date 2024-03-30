Man hails wife for cooking for him one day after returning from the hospital following the birth of their child (VIDEO)



Saturday, March 30, 2024 – A man has shared a video of his wife cooking the soup he's been craving one day after she returned from the hospital following the birth of their child.

In the video shared by the man, other adults are seen sitting in the house while the man went into the kitchen to show his wife cooking.

He explained that when his wife was still in the hospital, he mentioned that he was carving her vegetable soup so she went to make it for him a day after returning from the hospital.

"Marry your friend o," he advised his fellow men as he hailed his wife for cooking shortly after child birth.

Watch the video below.