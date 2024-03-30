Domestic violence survivor reveals how she reacted when she heard her first husband who abused her has died

Saturday, March 30, 2024 – A domestic violence victim has revealed how she reacted when she got news that her abusive husband has died.
The woman explained on Facebook that she left the man due to
his abusive nature and she did not inform him before leaving.
She made him believe she was leaving to see her parents and
she never went back. She added that after leaving, she burnt her wedding photo,
threw her phone in the river, and discarded everything that had to do with the
man.
She later got married again and welcomed a daughter with a
man she says treats her well.
She revealed on Facebook that she just got news that her
first husband died and her only reply was “K”.
She wrote: “so I replied 'K'. turned around and made love to
my husband and told him my ex is dead. he laughed and was like I don't have an
ex. he's right I don't . that chapter is closed for life..we moved on to
greater things.”
See her full post below.
