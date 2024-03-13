Man, 20, is charged with kidnap, false imprisonment and conspiring to murder over death of popular DJ KORAY ALPERGIN

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – A sixth man has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a popular DJ Koray Alpergin in October 2022.
He and his girlfriend Gozde
Balbudak were kidnapped after they returned home from an Italian restaurant in
Mayfair in October 2022.
The couple were taken to an
empty wine bar near the Tottenham Stadium where the 43-year-old DJ was believed
to have been tortured and killed in what has been described as a 'Reservoir
Dogs-style attack.
His body was taken to woodland
near the Oakwood Industrial Estate in Loughton where he was dumped.
His girlfriend was released
after spending two days locked in a toilet.
Dylan Weatherley, 20, from
Tottenham, will appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court tomorrow. He has
been charged with the kidnap and false imprisonment of the couple as well as
conspiring to murder the DJ.
In December, five men were
jailed in connection with the crime.
Mr Alpergin, a father-of-one,
was the owner of the Turkish radio station Bizim FM and had connections with
celebrities including rapper P Diddy and chef Salt Bae.
