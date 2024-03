Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Lovebirds Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they lounged on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they are celebrating the actress’ 41st birthday.

The duo looked every bit in love as the actor, 45, held Nyong’o close as she stood on a beach chair.

The lovebirds have been pictured other times getting intimate while vacationing in Mexico this week.