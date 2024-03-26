Life is too short to argue and fight - SYLVIA MBEERE, the lady whose fiancé cancelled their upcoming wedding over cheating allegations says and dazzles in hot photos.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Sylvia Mbeere was recently the talk of social media after her fiancé, Prince John, cancelled their wedding over cheating allegations.
Prince
revealed that they were planning for a wedding in November and attending
premarital classes together, only to catch her cheating.
Their
dowry ceremony was also slated for next month.
Sylvia
seems unbothered even after her fiancé cancelled their wedding plans.
She
took to her Facebook account and posted a cryptic message indicating that she is still enjoying life after the wedding plans flopped.
Sylvia
said life is too short to argue and fight and urged her followers to value the
people who love them.
“Life is
too short to argue and fight. Count your blessings. Value the people who love
you and make the most of each day,” she wrote.
