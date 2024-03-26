Life is too short to argue and fight - SYLVIA MBEERE, the lady whose fiancé cancelled their upcoming wedding over cheating allegations says and dazzles in hot photos.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Sylvia Mbeere was recently the talk of social media after her fiancé, Prince John, cancelled their wedding over cheating allegations.

Prince revealed that they were planning for a wedding in November and attending premarital classes together, only to catch her cheating.

Their dowry ceremony was also slated for next month.

Sylvia seems unbothered even after her fiancé cancelled their wedding plans.

She took to her Facebook account and posted a cryptic message indicating that she is still enjoying life after the wedding plans flopped.

Sylvia said life is too short to argue and fight and urged her followers to value the people who love them.

“Life is too short to argue and fight. Count your blessings. Value the people who love you and make the most of each day,” she wrote.













