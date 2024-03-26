Here is the slay queen that flamboyant city politician STEVE MBOGO is dating after his marriage crumbed (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Flamboyant city politician Steve Mbogo is in love with another lady after his marriage with Sabrina Jamal crumbled.

Sabrina, an air hostess with Qatar Airways, is the sister to popular TV host, Jamal Gaddafi.

She reportedly left her marriage with Steve Mbogo over infidelity.

They were blessed with two kids.

Before Mbogo and Sabrina parted ways, they were a couple goals on social media where they would parade romantic photos on Instagram.

Mbogo is now dating a city slay queen identified as Viva Kenya on Instagram.

She took to her Instagram account and posted a photo having a good time with Mbogo at a park.

“The ever-serious partner,” she captioned the photo.

See her photos below.

















