Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI takes on Supreme Court, demands whopping Sh 200 million in Lawsuit – LOOK!





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has sued Kenya’s Supreme Court after it barred him from appearing before it.

In a suit before the East Africa Court of Justice, Ahmednasir also demanded damages of Sh 200 million after the apex court banned him from appearing before it.

In his petition, the Senior counsel wants the EACJ to issue an order directing Kenya's Attorney General Justin Muturi to reverse the pronouncement made by the supreme court that barred him from appearing before it.

In January this year, the Apex court in a letter drafted by Registrar Letizia Wachira barred Ahmednasir and employees of his law firm from filing cases before it over what it termed as incessant attacks.

Ahmednassir says the Sh200 million damages he is seeking is revenue that he lost for cases he was to conduct before the Supreme Court.

The Advocate states that the Supreme Court did not apply any law in making the pronouncement.

"What they did was unfair. The effect of the ban is to violate my right to work and gain," reads his court papers.

He argues the action taken by the Apex court to banish him for an unspecified period is uninformed.

The documents reveal that the ban was effected after some of the Supreme Court judges had a chat about it on WhatsApp.

To defend his corruption claims against the Judiciary, the counsel has pointed out instances where judges have abused their offices and taken bribes to influence the outcome of cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST