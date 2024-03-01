JUSTIN BIEBER's wife, HAILEY, is not happy with her father STEPHEN BALDWIN for publicly asking for prayers concerning her marriage

Friday, March 01, 2024 – Model, Hailey Bieber is reportedly not happy with her father Stephen Baldwin for publicly asking for prayers for her and her singer husband, Justin Bieber.
Insiders have already told TMZ that Stephen's plea for
guidance and well-wishes toward his daughter and son-in-law did not just come
out of nowhere and was related to something specific the young couple are
experiencing.
Stephen is obviously aware of it and wanted to pass along
good vibes in the form of prayers from others. While he probably meant well
with his move, sources told the publication that Hailey is not pleased with her
father for drawing attention to them.
There haven't been any open signs of trouble in paradise
between Hailey and Justin either; they've just gone about their business.
