JUSTIN BIEBER's wife, HAILEY, is not happy with her father STEPHEN BALDWIN for publicly asking for prayers concerning her marriage



Friday, March 01, 2024 – Model, Hailey Bieber is reportedly not happy with her father Stephen Baldwin for publicly asking for prayers for her and her singer husband, Justin Bieber.

Insiders have already told TMZ that Stephen's plea for guidance and well-wishes toward his daughter and son-in-law did not just come out of nowhere and was related to something specific the young couple are experiencing.

Stephen is obviously aware of it and wanted to pass along good vibes in the form of prayers from others. While he probably meant well with his move, sources told the publication that Hailey is not pleased with her father for drawing attention to them.

There haven't been any open signs of trouble in paradise between Hailey and Justin either; they've just gone about their business.