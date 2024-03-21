Lady claims she contracted Molluscum Contagiosum after purchasing a wig online (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A lady claims she contracted a skin infection, Molluscum Contagiosum, after purchasing a wig online.

Molluscum contagiosum is an infection caused by a poxvirus (molluscum contagiosum virus).

The result of the infection is usually a benign, mild skin disease characterized by lesions (growths) that may appear anywhere on the body.

In the video she recorded on her hospital bed, the lady showed her body covered with lesions. She said she now has to wait it out for the lesions to fall off.

Watch the video she shared below