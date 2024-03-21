Lady claims she contracted Molluscum Contagiosum after purchasing a wig online (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A lady claims she contracted a skin infection, Molluscum Contagiosum, after purchasing a wig online.
Molluscum contagiosum is an infection caused by a poxvirus
(molluscum contagiosum virus).
The result of the infection is usually a benign, mild skin
disease characterized by lesions (growths) that may appear anywhere on the
body.
In the video she recorded on her hospital bed, the lady
showed her body covered with lesions. She said she now has to wait it out for
the lesions to fall off.
Watch the video she shared below
Lady claims she contracted Molluscum Contagiosum after purchasing a wig online pic.twitter.com/jPNScWiqP7— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 21, 2024
