KYLIE JENNER and ex-boyfriend TRAVIS SCOTT re-list their Beverly Hills mansion for $18m a year after their split



Friday, March 01, 2024 – Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott have reportedly re-listed their Beverly Hills mansion for just under $18million.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, and the rapper, 31, purchased the sprawling 9,000-square-foot home for $13.45million in 2018 after their daughter Stormi's birth.

Three months before their January 2023 split, the co-parents put the property on the market for $21.9 million. They later decided to cut the price to $19.99million in March 2023.

The listing was officially pulled in September and now it's back on the market at $17. 995million.

The outlet reports that the attractive listing is being held by Adam Rosenfeld of Mauricio Umansky's brokerage The Agency and Million Dollar Listing stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.

Kylie and Travis have dated on/off since 2



017 and they share two children: Stormi, six, and Aire, two.

The KUWTK alum is currently dating actor Timothee Chalamet, 28. They kicked off their romance in early 2023 but did not go public until September.

Kylie and Travis' stunning Beverly Hills abode boasts 10 bathrooms and an incredible 2,300 square feet master bedroom. It also boasts a scenic pool, movie theatre, a billiard room, a gym, and massage room.

The house, which was originally built in 1971, was sold in 2012 for a mere $6.3 million (£4.9million) to a development firm, leading to a rebuild of the property before returning it to the market in 2017.

Property mogul Kylie owns four other lavish properties including a $36.5million estate in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles and a $12million home in Hidden Hills.

It was confirmed in January 2023 that Kylie and Travis had decided to break up for a second time after rekindling their romance in 2020.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that they 'were supposed to spend the holidays together' but, instead, spent them apart.

The source insisted that Kylie and Travis 'remain friends and great co-parents.'

Kylie and Travis first broke up in October 2019 after sparking a romance in 2017. In February 2018, the two welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, to the world.

'They are taking some time but not done,' a source told People at the time of the first split. 'They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.'