I will accept defeat if I lose in the AUC contest – RAILA ODINGA declares.

Raila, 79, has expressed interest in succeeding the current
AU chairperson, Mousa Faki.
Speaking in Kisii County on Thursday, the former premier
said he was ready to face anyone who steps up to challenge him.
Raila said they would meet on the proverbial field, and if
he is defeated, then he would gladly concede.
"Now, I welcome whoever will want to face me on
the field, if they bring me down, that's okay," Raila said.
The veteran politician said he is set to meet with Rwanda's
President Paul Kagame, disclosing that he had gotten assurance from Mama Samia
Suluhu of Tanzania.
Raila explained that he wanted the East African region to
vote as a block in his favour, adding that he had set his sights on securing
the Southern Africa vote.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
