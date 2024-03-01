I will accept defeat if I lose in the AUC contest – RAILA ODINGA declares.





Friday, March 1, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he will accept defeat if he loses the African Union Chairperson contest.

Raila, 79, has expressed interest in succeeding the current AU chairperson, Mousa Faki.

Speaking in Kisii County on Thursday, the former premier said he was ready to face anyone who steps up to challenge him.

Raila said they would meet on the proverbial field, and if he is defeated, then he would gladly concede.

"Now, I welcome whoever will want to face me on the field, if they bring me down, that's okay," Raila said.

The veteran politician said he is set to meet with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, disclosing that he had gotten assurance from Mama Samia Suluhu of Tanzania.

Raila explained that he wanted the East African region to vote as a block in his favour, adding that he had set his sights on securing the Southern Africa vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST