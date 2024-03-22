King CHARLES says he is 'so proud' of KATE MIDDLETON 'for her courage' in revealing her cancer diagnosis

Friday, March 22, 2024 – King Charles has said he is 'so proud' of the Princess of Wales 'for her courage' in revealing her cancer diagnosis.
The Princess of Wales announced tonight that she
has been diagnosed with cancer aged 42 and is undergoing
'preventative' chemotherapy.
Sharing the monarch's reaction to the shocking
news, Buckingham Palace said: 'His Majesty is ''so proud of Catherine
for her courage in speaking as she did''.
'Following their time in hospital together, HM has
''remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout
the past weeks''.
'Both Their Majesties ''will continue to offer their love
and support to the whole family through this difficult time''.'
Kate's cancer announcement marks the latest blow to the
royal family over the past year, including the King also being diagnosed with
the disease.
Kate was initially admitted to hospital for abdominal
surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be
non-cancerous, but cancer was found after a successful operation.
Charles was admitted to the hospital just days after Kate,
also for a procedure deemed unrelated to cancer.
In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles had
been diagnosed with a form of cancer, which is not prostate cancer, that was
discovered while the King was being treated at the private London Clinic for an
enlarged prostate.
