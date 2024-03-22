King CHARLES says he is 'so proud' of KATE MIDDLETON 'for her courage' in revealing her cancer diagnosis



Friday, March 22, 2024 – King Charles has said he is 'so proud' of the Princess of Wales 'for her courage' in revealing her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales announced tonight that she has been diagnosed with cancer aged 42 and is undergoing 'preventative' chemotherapy.

Sharing the monarch's reaction to the shocking news, Buckingham Palace said: 'His Majesty is ''so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did''.

'Following their time in hospital together, HM has ''remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks''.

'Both Their Majesties ''will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time''.'

Kate's cancer announcement marks the latest blow to the royal family over the past year, including the King also being diagnosed with the disease.

Kate was initially admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but cancer was found after a successful operation.

Charles was admitted to the hospital just days after Kate, also for a procedure deemed unrelated to cancer.

In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, which is not prostate cancer, that was discovered while the King was being treated at the private London Clinic for an enlarged prostate.