Kenyans to go to referendum as Parliament adopts RUTO-RAILA’s NADCO report with far-reaching proposals

Monday, March 18, 2024 – Kenyans are headed for another referendum after Parliament adopted the NADCO report that has far-reaching proposals.
This was revealed by National Assembly Justice and Legal
Affairs Committee (JLAC) Chair George Murugara.
Speaking during an interview, Murugara noted that Kenyans
will likely go for a referendum to actualise some of the proposals contained in
the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.
The Tharaka MP stated that the NADCO report had made
far-reaching proposals including altering the structure of the government.
Explaining the way forward, he stated that this cannot be
achieved through a parliamentary bill but through a popular vote by Kenyans.
“There are areas that we must go to the referendum. We will
be isolating what is for parliament to pass and what to go to referendum,” he
stated.
“Areas that touch on the structure of government and
structure of parliament will be approved through a referendum.”
On the structure of government, Murugara remarked that the
issue will not be put into a referendum if the proposed post of Prime Minister does
not have powers that go beyond that of a cabinet secretary.
The parliamentarian further disagreed with sentiments made
by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka that the Bills prepared by NADCO should not be
amended by Parliament.
He explained that while the NADCO committee may propose
bills, JLAC had a legal mandate to ensure constitutional conformity.
He further clarified that there was no animosity between
Kenya Kwanza and Azimio regarding the implementation of the NADCO
report.
He expressed caution that there may be issues of contention
once the teams started discussing the bills proposed in detail.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments