UDA MPs JOSEPH MAKILAP and FLORENCE JEMATIAN survive an assassination as they escape death by a whisker – Look!

The assailants, who appeared
suddenly, opened fire on the convoy transporting the leaders to the Chemoe
area.
The two legislators were
accompanied by Red Cross officials, distributing relief food along the
Yatya-Chemoe road in the Chepkesin area of Baringo County.
The occupants of the vehicles in
the convoy narrowly escaped death, as the drivers were able to drive
off the scene in time.
According to local reports,
nobody was injured during the incident. Further details regarding the attack
have yet to be disclosed, with reporters describing it as a sensitive matter.
Area residents have confirmed
that the assailants are part of a gang of bandits that has been terrorizing the
Baringo region for the past few months, prompting increased efforts by the
government to address insecurity.
Fear has gripped the area as
concerned citizens question their safety following the attack on leaders,
urging the government to expedite the deployment of more officers to protect
the residents.
In a similar
incident, Baringo County Commissioner, Sangolo Kutwa’s car was sprayed
with bullets by bandits, leading a police convoy that was conducting a
security operation mission in the Kanga Joto area.
The bandits, masquerading as
cattle herders, left one police officer injured. The convoy was responding to
an attack that had left a headteacher dead.
Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS)
Kithure Kindiki has been dispatching additional officers to the bandit-prone
area.
