UDA MPs JOSEPH MAKILAP and FLORENCE JEMATIAN survive an assassination as they escape death by a whisker – Look!





Monday, March 18, 2024 - Baringo North Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Makilap and Baringo Woman Representative, Florence Jematian, escaped death by a whisker after they were ambushed by bandits on Saturday

The assailants, who appeared suddenly, opened fire on the convoy transporting the leaders to the Chemoe area.

The two legislators were accompanied by Red Cross officials, distributing relief food along the Yatya-Chemoe road in the Chepkesin area of Baringo County.

The occupants of the vehicles in the convoy narrowly escaped death, as the drivers were able to drive off the scene in time.

According to local reports, nobody was injured during the incident. Further details regarding the attack have yet to be disclosed, with reporters describing it as a sensitive matter.

Area residents have confirmed that the assailants are part of a gang of bandits that has been terrorizing the Baringo region for the past few months, prompting increased efforts by the government to address insecurity.

Fear has gripped the area as concerned citizens question their safety following the attack on leaders, urging the government to expedite the deployment of more officers to protect the residents.

In a similar incident, Baringo County Commissioner, Sangolo Kutwa’s car was sprayed with bullets by bandits, leading a police convoy that was conducting a security operation mission in the Kanga Joto area.

The bandits, masquerading as cattle herders, left one police officer injured. The convoy was responding to an attack that had left a headteacher dead.

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki has been dispatching additional officers to the bandit-prone area.

