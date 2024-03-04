KELVIN KIPTUM’s baby mama, EDNA AWUOR, reveals how his wife reacted when she found out they had an affair - Claims he used to spend nearly all weekdays in her house

Edna revealed that she met Kiptum in 2019 when he was still
married.
She was fully aware of his marital status when she got involved
with him romantically.
The celebrated marathoner would spend nearly all weekdays at
Edna's house.
She claimed he would go to his wife’s house on nights or
weekends.
Edna said Kiptum’s wife knew that they had an affair.
“Monday to Friday from 3 pm he was always here. He was a loving and caring person.
"He never treated me with any disdain just because he had a wife.
"I actually have met his wife before.
Sometimes, she would call me and ask me about Kelvin's whereabouts,” she said.
Edna
revealed that at first when Kiptum’s wife Asenath found out
about their romantic fling, she was furious and even allegedly insulted her.
“At first when she found out that I
was with Kelvin, she was insolent towards me. But she later accepted and
stopped insulting me,” she added.
She further said Kiptum was a
responsible father who provided for their daughter.
“He kept providing for the child
since I gave birth until the time when he passed away,’’ she said.
