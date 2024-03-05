KATE MIDDLETON spotted for the first time since her surgery following wild conspiracy theories



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Kate Middleton spotted on Monday, March 4, for the first time since December.

The Princess of Wales had been away from the public eye since her planned abdominal surgery earlier this year and this sparked wild conspiracy theories, with some suggesting she and Prince Williams have divorced, and others claiming she had plastic surgery and is staying away from the public to recuperate.

In new pictures seen on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 42, sat in the passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mom, Carole, near Windsor Castle.

Middleton attempted to keep a low profile in a pair of sunglasses and a slight smile.