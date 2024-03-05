KATE MIDDLETON spotted for the first time since her surgery following wild conspiracy theories

Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Kate Middleton spotted on Monday, March 4, for the first time since December.
The Princess of Wales had been away from the public eye
since her planned abdominal surgery earlier this year and this sparked wild
conspiracy theories, with some suggesting she and Prince Williams have
divorced, and others claiming she had plastic surgery and is staying away from
the public to recuperate.
In new pictures seen on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 42,
sat in the passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mom, Carole, near
Windsor Castle.
Middleton attempted to keep a low profile in a pair of sunglasses and a slight smile.
