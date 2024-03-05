FIA chief reportedly under investigation for alleged interference in F1 race

Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – The FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, is reportedly under investigation for allegedly interfering with the result of a Formula One race.
According to the BBC, a report by the motorsport governing
body’s compliance officer, Paolo Basarri, to the ethics committee claims Ben
Sulayem acted to overturn a 10-second penalty given to Aston Martin’s Fernando
Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The BBC report claims a whistleblower has alleged that Ben
Sulayem called the FIA’s vice-president for sport for the Middle East, Sheikh
Abdullah bin Isa al-Khalifa, who was in Saudi Arabia for the race in an
official capacity.
Ben Sulayem allegedly told Sheikh Abdullah bin Isa that he
thought Alonso’s penalty should be revoked.
The removal of Alonso’s 10-second penalty, imposed for work
done on his car while he was serving a previous five-second sanction, returned
him to the podium behind the Red Bull duo of race-winner Sergio Pérez and Max
Verstappen in second, after the deduction had dropped him to fourth.
At the time there was no suggestion there was anything
untoward with the decision after Aston Martin’s sporting director, Andy
Stevenson, had put the team’s case to stewards in a right of review.
Mercedes driver George Russell would have moved up to third
place if Alonso’s 10-second penalty had stood.
0 Comments