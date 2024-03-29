KARMA: Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA separates from her rich husband ANDREW MATOLE, the man she snatched from another woman and removes her wedding ring.

According to reliable
sources, the two love birds parted ways a month ago.
Word has it that they
are no longer living together at their home in the upscale neighbourhood of
Loresho.
Although details of
what led to their separation are still scanty, sources close to them say they have been having differences for over a
year now, mostly because of Matole’s cheating behaviours.
Yvonne has also stopped
using her husband’s sir name ‘Matole’ when signing in for her Thursday night
prime-time news bulletin at Citizen TV.
Additionally, her wedding ring has since disappeared after being a permanent fixture on her left arm for the last 10 years as seen in the photo below.
Matole, a
veterinary doctor and the Managing Director at The Andys Veterinary Clinics married Yvonne in 2014 when she was working at KTN.
Their
private wedding which was held at Nairobi’s Crown Hotel was shrouded in
controversies.
The
low-key invite-only event was attended by a few media and veterinary friends of
the couple as they feared some jilted girlfriends and wives storming the event.
They had to change the wedding venues three times after Matole’s wife Alice Manyola(pictured) threatened to storm in and disrupt it.
Alice and Andrew had
not formally divorced when he married Yvonne Okwara but they were separated
after she accused him of being a womanizer.
Andrew and Alice have
three children, Linda, Faith and Emmanuel.
Alice
even sent emails to Andrew’s vet colleagues informing them of his philandering
ways.
Alice also accused Andrew of siring many kids out of their marriage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments