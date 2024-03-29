KARMA: Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA separates from her rich husband ANDREW MATOLE, the man she snatched from another woman and removes her wedding ring.





Friday, March 29, 2024 - Seasoned TV journalist Yvonne Okwara has reportedly separated from her husband Andrew Matole after being together for 10 years.

According to reliable sources, the two love birds parted ways a month ago.

Word has it that they are no longer living together at their home in the upscale neighbourhood of Loresho.

Although details of what led to their separation are still scanty, sources close to them say they have been having differences for over a year now, mostly because of Matole’s cheating behaviours.

Yvonne has also stopped using her husband’s sir name ‘Matole’ when signing in for her Thursday night prime-time news bulletin at Citizen TV.

Additionally, her wedding ring has since disappeared after being a permanent fixture on her left arm for the last 10 years as seen in the photo below.

Matole, a veterinary doctor and the Managing Director at The Andys Veterinary Clinics married Yvonne in 2014 when she was working at KTN.

Their private wedding which was held at Nairobi’s Crown Hotel was shrouded in controversies.

The low-key invite-only event was attended by a few media and veterinary friends of the couple as they feared some jilted girlfriends and wives storming the event.

They had to change the wedding venues three times after Matole’s wife Alice Manyola(pictured) threatened to storm in and disrupt it.

Alice and Andrew had not formally divorced when he married Yvonne Okwara but they were separated after she accused him of being a womanizer.

Andrew and Alice have three children, Linda, Faith and Emmanuel.

Alice even sent emails to Andrew’s vet colleagues informing them of his philandering ways.

Alice also accused Andrew of siring many kids out of their marriage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.