AL SHABAAB militants kill six Kenyan traders in DHOBLEY, Kenya-Somalia border

The six were reportedly traders who regularly crossed the
border to open their shops in Dhobley, a common practice for residents of the
region.
Eyewitnesses reported that militants arrived in a white
Probox vehicle around 7:15 am and opened fire indiscriminately on the Kenyan
traders.
The sudden attack left four dead at the scene, while two
others who sustained serious bullet wounds succumbed to their injuries during
treatment at a local hospital, according to police.
Garissa County Police Commander John Samburumo confirmed the
incident, highlighting the cross-border nature of the attack.
This attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants further
intensifies the tension on the already volatile Kenya-Somalia border.
Garissa County has been plagued by increased terrorist activity by Al-Shabaab in recent months.
Last week, a multi-agency security team conducted an operation against Al-Shabaab, dismantling a base in Alango, Garissa.
The raid yielded a significant haul, including weapons,
bomb-making materials, and the capture of several suspected militants.
