ASHLEY COLE inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender, Ashley Cole has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in recognition of his glittering career in the English top-flight.

The left-back won three league titles during 15 seasons and is widely considered to be the best player to play the position in Premier League history.

Cole was part of the historic Gunners team that went unbeaten during the 2003-04 campaign. He also won another title in west London with the Blues in 2009-10.

He joins fellow Arsenal Invincibles Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry in the Hall of Fame, as well as ex-Chelsea stars Petr Cech, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

'I’m honoured to join the Premier League Hall of Fame.' Cole said. 'It’s humbling and fulfilling to be rewarded at the end of your career.

'I went through my career just trying to give my best and be good enough. You take it day-by-day and game-by-game. As a young kid, you never dream of any of this and you just do it for the love of the game of football.

'I played for some fantastic clubs with incredible fans. Winning trophies with my boyhood club Arsenal and with Chelsea are amazing memories that will always be with me.

'It’s emotional to reflect because a lot of hard work has been put in. To join the Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Rio Ferdinand, I’m privileged to be in their company.'