It is now a family affair as RAILA appoints his brother OBURU OGINGA’s son, JAOKO, to lead a global lobby group for his AU Chairmanship bid



Monday, March 11, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has enlisted the support of his brother Oburu Oginga’s son, Jaoko Oburu, for his African Union (AUC) Chairmanship bid.

This is after he appointed Jaoko as the chairperson of the Global Chair of Friends of Baba Africa (FOBA), a lobby group drumming up support towards the opposition leader's quest to become the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

In a post, Jaoko explained that FOBA is working on overdrive to secure the support from across the continent needed to send Raila to Addis Ababa.

“FOBA's mission is broad-reaching, focusing on creating a robust continental network,” he explained.

“This network aspires to have representation from every African country, establishing the groundwork for Raila's visits to each nation.”

Another mandate for the lobby group according to Jaoko will be to tailor Raila’s manifesto and general messaging as he seeks the AUC seat.

This will include tailoring messages for various Heads of State to mirror the diverse needs and concerns of specific countries.

Due to the magnitude and scope of the job, Jaoko explained that as global chair of FOBA, he would oversee the establishment of a comprehensive network across the continent.

Raila’s nephew further indicated that the representatives in each country would facilitate Raila’s direct interaction with their leaders.

According to Jaoko, it is only through such arrangements that Raila will be able to tailor his campaign message.

Raila first announced his ambition to succeed Moussa Faki as AUC chair on February 15, after receiving an endorsement from Nigerian former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He has since received endorsements from Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) among other leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST