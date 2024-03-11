PESA NI TAMU! OSCAR SUDI declares interest in Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat with a fake KCSE certificate.





Monday, March 11, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has hinted at vying for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat during the 2032 general election.

Sudi, who is President William Ruto’s right-hand man and has questionable academic qualifications, declared that he is ready to be a governor of Uasin Gishu once the current governor, Jonathan Bii finishes his two terms.

Sudi said he would join Senator Jackson Mandago and Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Julius Bitok to push for the agenda of Uasin Gishu residents.

He explained that he would sit with the trio and lobby for Bitok to become a Cabinet Secretary in 2027.

However, he warned other leaders against competing against him in 2032, arguing that he has supported many of them to get elected.

“I am a real engineer although many people think it is a joke but I make many connections (political). We will push Chelilim to finish his term and go home and then I will come in,” Sudi said.

