PESA NI TAMU! OSCAR SUDI declares interest in Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat with a fake KCSE certificate.

Sudi, who is President William Ruto’s right-hand man and has
questionable academic qualifications, declared that he is ready to be a
governor of Uasin Gishu once the current governor, Jonathan Bii finishes his
two terms.
Sudi said he would join Senator
Jackson Mandago and Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services
Julius Bitok to push for the agenda of Uasin Gishu residents.
He explained that he would sit with the trio and lobby for Bitok to become a Cabinet Secretary in 2027.
However, he warned other leaders against competing against him in 2032, arguing
that he has supported many of them to get elected.
“I am a real engineer although
many people think it is a joke but I make many connections (political). We will
push Chelilim to finish his term and go home and then I will come in,” Sudi
said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments