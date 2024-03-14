Detectives arrest a notorious robber behind violent robberies in 4 counties as it emerges that he has been hiring guns from Uganda (PHOTO).

In the March 8, 2024 burglary reported by the high
school Principal, Benard Juma Olula, 45, who has been on police radar linked
with a spate of violent robberies in Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega, and Busia
counties, led the gang that stole HP laptops and thousands of shillings from
the school bursar's and principal's offices.
Crime research detectives who have been analysing the
suspect's criminal profile believe that Juma is a gun-hardened felon with links
to Uganda from whence he has been hiring rifles for use in armed robberies,
until recently when his main Ugandan supplier was arrested and jailed for 40
years.
Prosecution processes have since been instigated, with
detectives securing custodial orders to hunt down Juma's
accomplices and subject the whole ring to justice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments