Detectives arrest a notorious robber behind violent robberies in 4 counties as it emerges that he has been hiring guns from Uganda (PHOTO).





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Detectives in Busia are holding a notorious robbery suspect believed to have led a five-member gang for a daring robbery at Bishop Sulumeti Chelelemuk Girls Secondary School in the county's Teso North sub-county.

In the March 8, 2024 burglary reported by the high school Principal, Benard Juma Olula, 45, who has been on police radar linked with a spate of violent robberies in Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega, and Busia counties, led the gang that stole HP laptops and thousands of shillings from the school bursar's and principal's offices.

Crime research detectives who have been analysing the suspect's criminal profile believe that Juma is a gun-hardened felon with links to Uganda from whence he has been hiring rifles for use in armed robberies, until recently when his main Ugandan supplier was arrested and jailed for 40 years.

Prosecution processes have since been instigated, with detectives securing custodial orders to hunt down Juma's accomplices and subject the whole ring to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.